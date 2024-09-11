Man arrested for theft, smashes police car window with a headbutt in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man has been arrested for an alleged theft and smashing a rear window of a patrol car in Kennewick.

On Wednesday, a Kennewick Police Department officer was at a local business when a man walked out of the business with “unpaid items.”

According to police, the 45-year-old man was exiting the business when the officer detained him until the crime could be verified.

With the man detained, the officer began to search him when he abruptly headbutted a rear window of the patrol car.

The impact was great enough to break the glass and injuring the man.

Without resisting, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft and felony malicious mischief.

A store employee confirmed the theft with the officer.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for care and the patrol car was taken out of service.





