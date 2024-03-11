Man arrested in stolen van in Kent after attempting to flee from police

A Kent man was arrested last week after the stolen van he was in was found idling with him sleeping inside by police.

In the afternoon of a day last week, officers responded to a report of an unoccupied stolen Acura in the 20000 block of 103rd Place Southeast.

Kent police did not specify which day this occurred.

When officers arrived, they scouted the area around the Acurea and saw a running van nearby with a driver who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel.

Officers pinned the van in with their patrol cars before activating their lights and alerting the driver.

When the driver woke up, he attempted to drive away, but the van was pinned in. Officers also placed a device to deflate his tires if he attempted to drive off.

Once the driver was caught, the 32-year-old Kent man gave up and got out of the van.

He was taken into custody and was found with suspected fentanyl and an unidentified white powder.

The man also had three misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. He was booked into the Kent Correctional Facility for his warrants and additional charges of physical control of vehicle while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and vehicle trespass.

When officers told the man that blood would also be taken, he allegedly told the officers, “Okay, cause it’s definitely going to show there are drugs in my system.”

KENT DAYSHIFT PATROL CREW RECOVERS STOLEN VEHICLES AND DRUGS This past week, around 3:26 pm several Officers from Sgt.... Posted by Kent Police Department on Monday, March 11, 2024









