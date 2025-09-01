Man arrested in Stevenson after loaded guns and high-capacity magazines found in car

STEVENSON, Wash. — The Skamania County Sheriff’s office says that a 23-year-old man was arrested after deputies found handguns, drugs and high-capacity magazines in his car.

Deputies were called after a car was seen with a lit license plate and other violations

While waiting for the driver to return with documents from his car, they saw two capacity handgun magazines under the driver’s seat, Deputies say.

The handgun magazines were said to have a capacity.

Deputies detained the driver and found two loaded handguns near the passenger seat.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Skamania County Jail on two gun charges and driving without a license.

Deputies believed that drugs could be in the car.

They were able to get a search warrant to search the car and found small bags of Xanax and Adderall pills, and bottles of promethazine with codeine.

Drug charges have been sent to the Skamania County Prosecutor’s Office.

©2025 Cox Media Group