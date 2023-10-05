Man arrested in shooting that killed man at Tacoma hookah lounge

TACOMA, Wash. — Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man at a Tacoma hookah lounge last month.

Tacoma officers were called to the 5200 block of South Tacoma Way on Sept. 10. They arrived to find a man who had been shot several times in the chest.

Medics tried to save the victim, but he died from his wounds.

During their investigation, Tacoma Police detectives identified a 33-year-old man as a suspect in the case.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, officers found the man in the 900 block of 85th Street East.

He was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

