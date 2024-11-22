Man arrested for shooting security lights of Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department says officers arrested a man for shooting out the security lights at a business.

Officers showed up at the business after its alarm went off. When they arrived, they noticed the building had been hit by bullets, so they called for backup.

While they waited, officers say they heard nearby shots, so they used the patrol car to shield them and made their way to the fence.

That’s when officers say they spotted a car inside a secured lot. When they called out to the person inside, he took off. Officers quickly cornered the man and arrested him.

Police found a gun that the man must’ve tossed while he was trying to run away.

The man was booked on charges of first-degree burglary and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

