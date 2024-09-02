Man arrested near Port Orchard facing slew of charges

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence investigation in Kitsap County was charged with ten criminal counts.

John David Aguayo, 32, was arrested on Aug. 26.

Last month, Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies were doing a welfare check at a home in the 8700 block of Southeast Yeshua Lane in unincorporated Port Orchard.

The home belongs to a woman Aguayo is accused of attacking and kidnapping.

It was there that deputies found Aguayo hiding behind a metal vent. Deputies say he gave up when he was discovered by a K-9 and his handler.

Aguayo is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, three counts of violations of a court order, felony harassment (threat to kill), theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful imprisonment, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

His bail was set at $500,000.

©2024 Cox Media Group