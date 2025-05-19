Man arrested for knocking someone out, stabbing another during fight in Occidental Square

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed one man and knocked another unconscious during a fight.

The fight and stabbing happened around 7:43 p.m. on Sunday in Occidental Square in Seattle.

When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old with a knife still lodged in his back. Officers treated him until medics arrived. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

A second person was found unconscious on the ground.

Witnesses said the 41-year-old suspect punched the man, knocking him out.

The suspect was arrested nearby a short time later.

He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.

If anyone has information about this incident, call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. Reference incident number 2025-134249.

