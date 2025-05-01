Man arrested in Hunts Point, allegedly entered home and asked resident for water and phone call

HUNTS POINT, Wash. — A man in Hunts Point was arrested after allegedly going inside an occupied home on Wednesday night, the City of Medina Police Department said in a release.

Police say the man entered the home through an unlocked door and asked the resident inside for a glass of water and to use their phone.

He then left without further incident and after the resident called 911, police found the man a few blocks away with the help of a K9 and drone, Medina Police said.

He appeared to be under the influence and is believed to be the same suspect seen recently in another backyard of a home in Yarrow Point, the release said.

