Man arrested in connection with Auburn drive-by that sent baseball team scrambling in viral video

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department (APD) says an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured two women on May 19, 2024.

Guillermo Sanchez-Romero was taken into custody on Tuesday in Everett, according to court documents.

The shooting happened near a busy Isaac Evans Park, where a local baseball team was playing and a family was holding a birthday party.

Video posted online went viral after the incident, which showed the players and umpires ducking for cover and running off the field when they heard the shots.

Court documents say Sanchez-Romero was a passenger in a Cadillac sedan with his pregnant fiancée in the front seat and three others in the car before the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic male, later identified as Sanchez-Romero, standing on a road near the park and allegedly started to fire toward the birthday party and other park goers, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say he allegedly fired 28-30 bullets.

One woman sitting in a Ford Escape was shot in the legs while her child was playing in the park, officials say.

Individuals inside the park returned fire and struck Sanchez-Romero’s pregnant fiancée in the inner right thigh.

Both women were brought to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Guillermo Sanchez-Romero is being held on $1 million bond and will have his next court appearance on August 7th in Kent.

Suspect Arrested in Connection to May Drive-By Shooting Near Isaac Evans Park On July 22, an 18-year-old male suspect was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred near Isaac Evans Park on May 19, 2024. The incident resulted in two female victims sustaining injuries. You might remember the viral video from last year where gunshots could be heard during a baseball game across the river. The suspect was taken into custody on multiple charges, including multiple counts of Assault in the First Degree, Drive-By Shooting, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree. This arrest was made possible through the collaborative efforts of law enforcement. We’d like to give a big shoutout to the Everett Police Department, specifically their Violent Crimes and Street Crimes Units, for their outstanding assistance in this case. A job well done by everyone involved. This case remains under investigation. Posted by Auburn WA Police Department on Thursday, July 24, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group