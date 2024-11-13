Man arrested for assaulting police, trying to disarm officer in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a man for assaulting an officer and more after he was allegedly seen breaking into a car in downtown Seattle Sunday.

According to a press release from the Seattle Police Department Tuesday, officers with the department received a call shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 10 about a 37-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a knife, breaking into a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found the man but he ran away. Officers tried to take him into custody, but the man didn’t listen to commands and resisted arrest, police said. The man assaulted officers, tried to take an officer’s taser and grabbed another officer’s gun from his holster.

The officers deployed their tasers but they malfunctioned and were ineffective. The man broke away from them and ran away. The man then grabbed onto a woman who was walking by. She was not injured during the ordeal.

Officers caught up to the man, intervened and arrested him for prowling a vehicle, assaulting police, and attempting to disarm an officer of his duty weapon. The man also faces unlawful use of weapons to intimidate others, obstructing a public officer, resisting arrest, disarming a law enforcement or corrections officer and three counts of assault.

Paramedics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene to care for the injured officer who was bleeding and had minor injuries.

The man was booked into King County Jail.

©2024 Cox Media Group