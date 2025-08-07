Man arrested for allegedly smashing windows on King County bus

Seattle officers and King County deputies arrested a man accused of smashing windows on a King County Metro bus.

The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday at 5th and Wall Street in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Investigators said the man approached the bus and asked the driver for help, then smashed several windows on the bus.

Man booked into King County Jail

Deputies learned the man had a misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

