A man was arrested Thursday after he walked into a fire station in Skyway and stole gear, according to the Skyway Fire Department.

Just before 8 a.m., surveillance video saw the man walk into the Skyway Fire Station and steal bunker gear for an on duty crew member.

The person was found about a block away at a convenience store, wearing the gear.

He was arrested by the King County Sheriff’s Department.

