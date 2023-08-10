Man arrested at motel after Renton shooting

SEATTLE — Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot a 37-year-old man in Renton.

Sunday, officers arrived at a gas station in Renton where someone had reported a shooting. However, once the police arrived they learned that the victim and suspect had both left the scene.

A Sergeant then drove to Valley Medical Center where he saw a car covered in bullet holes outside the emergency entry. At that moment the hospital called 911 and told them a person with gunshot wounds had entered.

The 37-year-old Seattle man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Surveillance video from the scene helped detectives identify the shooter as another 37-year-old man who was later arrested at a North Seattle motel.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail.









