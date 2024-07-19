Man arrested after firing gun at car in Mountlake Terrace elementary school parking lot

Mountlake Terrace police arrested a man Thursday following an incident on July 10, where he allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle in the parking lot of a Mountlake Terrace elementary school.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect, on foot, threatened the driver of a parked vehicle over noises coming from the car.

As the driver attempted to leave, the suspect fired a single shot. No one was injured.

A Mountlake Terrace man, 30, was arrested for second-degree assault and discharging a firearm.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

