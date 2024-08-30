Man arrested after breaking into cars at Redmond park, using stolen credit cards

Redmond Police arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly broke into multiple vehicles at a local park and used stolen credit cards to buy several video game systems.

Officers responded around 7:55 p.m. to reports of a man rummaging through vehicles in the 9000 block of 196th Avenue Northeast.

As police arrived at the scene, one of the victims reported unauthorized charges on their credit card at a nearby department store.

Officers quickly headed to the store, where they found the suspect attempting to purchase several video game systems using the stolen credit cards.

Upon spotting the officers, the suspect tried to run but was caught after a brief chase.

The man was carrying several stolen credit cards and licenses during his arrest.

His vehicle, found in the store’s parking lot, contained property from multiple victims.

The Redmond Police Department highlighted that this incident is part of a broader issue.

Officers have responded to 425 car prowls in the community so far in 2024.

Authorities urge residents to lock their car doors and avoid leaving valuables inside, especially at night.

©2024 Cox Media Group