Man arrested after allegedly writing manifesto about setting off bomb over father’s death

GRAHAM, Wash. — A Pierce County man was taken into custody after being accused of writing a manifesto about building a bomb and setting it off in a public place, according to U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Mills’ office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says that it learned of a manifesto written by David Michael Eddo in early May through a criminal complaint.

In the manifesto, Eddo is alleged to have threatened to build a bomb and detonate it as a way to get justice for his father.

Eddo’s father died around 20 years ago at the Port of Tacoma.

He also named specific individuals as targets in his statement, who were part of the litigation of his father’s death at the port.

FBI agents searched Eddo’s home and found ammonium perchlorate or potassium nitrate, which can be used to make a bomb.

Agents say they also found different types of ammunition.

Eddo isn’t allowed to own firearms or ammunition after spending 26 months in prison for shooting a gun from the back of a semi-truck near the Port of Tacoma.

Eddo was arrested and charged with illegally possessing ammunition and could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

He was taken to the federal detention center in Seatac, where he is waiting on a detention hearing on June 18.

The FBI is still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, contact the U.S. attorney general’s office at (206) 553-4110 or Emily.Langlie@usdoj.gov.

