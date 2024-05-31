Man arrested after 1-year-old run over, killed in Lynnwood

A 1-year-old child is dead after he was run over while playing in the front yard, according to court documents.

On Thursday night, a Snohomish County deputy received a report of a child who was hit by a car in the 13900 block of Beverly Park Road in Lynnwood.

The deputy quickly diverted to the home, where they found the body of a 1-year-old child in the driveway.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department, the 1-year-old was playing in the front yard with two other siblings and their parent, when a roommate, a 45-year-old man, pulled into the driveway and struck the child.

The man was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and booked into the King County Jail.

Detectives believe that drugs may have been a factor in the collision.

