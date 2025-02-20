Man arrested, accused of sparking fire at Everett home under construction

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man last night, believed to have sparked a fire at a home being built.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews say several people called 911 after seeing flames on Lombard Avenue.

The department says the flames started spreading, damaging a second home under construction, another home nearby, and a gazebo.

The first house is a total loss.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

No one was hurt and the people living next door weren’t displaced.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the fire.

UPDATE: Last night, an arrest was made in conjunction with this incident. The suspect, a male in his 20s, was booked... Posted by Everett Police Department on Wednesday, February 19, 2025





