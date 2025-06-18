Man arrested, accused of making threatening calls to North Seattle school

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department arrested a 59-year-old man, accused of making a series of threatening phone calls to staff at a private school on North 79th Street.

On June 17, just after 9:30 a.m., staff members called 911 to report that a man they knew had made repeated aggressive and alarming statements over the phone.

Administrators told police that the man had called several times over the past two days, using hostile language and expressing anger over past events involving his family.

Staff members became increasingly concerned for their safety and the safety of others on campus.

Officers say the man also called another facility in Shoreline, and made similar concerning statements directed at the staff.

Due to the escalating nature of the behavior and the threatening tone of the calls, officers developed probable cause for felony harassment.

SWAT officers located and arrested the man at a home on 8th Avenue Northwest in Edmonds later that day.

The man was booked into King County Jail for investigation of felony harassment.

