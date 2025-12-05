Man accused of stealing car, ramming Renton police SUVs

RENTON, Wash. — A 36-year-old is in custody, accused of stealing a car early Friday morning, then ramming a police patrol car several times.

The call came in around 8:15 am about a suspicious vehicle on Northeast 4th Street in Renton.

When officers arrived, the suspect noticed a patrol car and immediately tried to back away.

Police used another patrol car to box the driver in. Officers say the driver tried to escape by crashing into the patrol car but couldn’t get around it.

When the driver refused to get out of the car, officers broke a window to remove him.

Police say the man told them he had ingested fentanyl so he was taken to the hospital and later booked int jail.

