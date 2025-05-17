Man accused of shooting AR-style rifle at Thurston Co. deputies refuses court, now due Monday

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The man arrested for allegedly shooting at Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies with an AR-style rifle is due in a Nevada courtroom on Monday.

A clerk at the Las Vegas Justice Court confirmed that Damien Madison, 27, was scheduled to appear for a fugitive from justice hearing Thursday, but refused to come to court. That hearing was rescheduled for Monday morning, the clerk said.

Madison allegedly fired three rounds from an AR-style rifle at deputies on May 8. He was wanted for multiple felony warrants, according to Sheriff Derek Sanders. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Madison was taken into custody on Tuesday near the Nevada/California state line, the FBI said in a news release.

“The FBI helped coordinate a multi-state and agency effort to locate Madison and his mother, who was aiding his attempt to evade capture,” the release said. “Madison and his mother were first located as they were driving eastbound on I-5 in the California desert near Barstow, California. As Madison and his mother entered Nevada, the FBI Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team, consisting of FBI agents and task force officers, were waiting.”

Authorities disabled the vehicle Madison and his mother were driving, and he was taken into custody.

“Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful for all of our partner agencies along the West Coast who assisted in the seizure of Damien Madison,” said Sheriff Derek Sanders. “We also owe a special thanks to the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team that located Damien and utilized excellent tactics with surgical precision to safely capture him. Strong partnerships across local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies make for safer communities, and our community is a little safer today as a result of that collaboration.”

How the shooting began

Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in Grays Harbor, but the car, which had a driver and a passenger inside, fled, causing a police pursuit through Thurston County.

“(Thursday) afternoon, a wanted felon led deputies on a pursuit from Tenino,” the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated in a post on social media. “During the chase, the suspect fired at deputies, striking a patrol car. Thankfully, no deputies were injured. The suspect, Damien Madison, is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.”

The passenger, believed to be Madison, started throwing things at pursuing deputies before shooting an AR-style rifle at them, disabling a deputy’s vehicle. The driver then dropped Madison off on rural Waldrick Road near the town of Rainier in Thurston County.

The female driver was eventually arrested, but Madison, known as a “prolific burglar,” was able to get away. Deputies have pursued and chased after Madison three times in the last six months.

Released bodycam footage of the shooting can be seen here. Viewer discretion is advised when watching the video.

“He has a history of stealing cars after fleeing from stolen cars, so there’s a decent chance he’s already stolen a car and left the area,” Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said. “He’s also a prolific burglar, so there’s a decent chance that he is in someone’s shed, barn, house, maybe not occupied.”

Madison’s lengthy criminal history includes charges of burglary, drug possession, and high-speed chases at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

“The last time I talked about him, I actually specifically stated that if the judges don’t start taking this seriously, that someone is going to get hurt or killed,” Sanders added. “Here we are, shooting at the police, so maybe they’ll take it more seriously this time, but I’m not confident.”

