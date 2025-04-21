Man accused of murdering girlfriend on Fox Island, pretending it was suicide

A man is under arrest after the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says he killed his girlfriend on Fox Island and pretended it was suicide.

Deputies say the 29-year-old man called 911 and claimed that his girlfriend had killed herself.

The call happened around 5:30 Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived at the home on Fox Drive near 8th Avenue, they found a 27-year-old woman who was dead.

However, after a lengthy investigation, detectives say the forensic evidence they found didn’t line up with the man’s story.

He’s now being held in the Pierce County Jail for investigation of murder.

