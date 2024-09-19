Man accused of I-5 shooting spree must undergo competency evaluation

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of injuring multiple people during an hours-long shooting spree on Interstate 5 must undergo an evaluation to see if he is competent to enter a plea.

On Thursday, a King County judge noted that there was sufficient evidence to refer 44-year-old Eric Perkins to a psychologist.

About six hours before the freeway shootings, Perkins is seen on body camera video from police in Fircrest asking for help.

KIRO 7 obtained that footage.

Court documents state that while Perkins was in custody, he told law enforcement he was trying to get help because people were “stealing his identity, making threats, and following him.”

Washington State Patrol said the shootings happened in two bursts. The first three shootings took place between roughly 8:30 and 8:45, while the second three took place in the minutes before and after 11 p.m.

At least 7 cars were hit by bullets and two people went to the hospital in critical condition.

Perkins is facing five counts of assault.

He remains in King County Jail on $1 million bail.

