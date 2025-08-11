Maintenance work will shut down this portion of SR 203 on Tuesday

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A heads up for drivers who regularly use State Route 203. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says a portion of the northbound lanes will be closed Tuesday for maintenance work on the ditches.

The closure will happen in two spots: at milepost 11 between Duvall and Carnation and at milepost 18 north of Duvall.

Northbound SR 203 will close at milepost 11 with alternating traffic from 6:30 to 11 a.m.

Northbound SR 203 will close at milepost 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flaggers will alternate northbound and southbound traffic at both locations during this work.

WSDOT says people should try to avoid the area or find another way around.

