Maintenance on the Wenatchee ferry nearing completion

The Wenatchee ferry, one of Washington State Ferries’ largest vessels, is undergoing the final stages of commissioning after a significant upgrade to its hybrid-electric system, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The upgrade makes the Wenatchee North America’s largest hybrid-electric passenger ferry, featuring a modern propulsion system and new ship controls, WSDOT says.

The commissioning process involves extensive testing and troubleshooting to ensure the vessel operates smoothly on its Seattle to Bainbridge Island route.

During testing, a rare issue was identified with the drive motor system which was unrelated to the hybrid-electric conversion, but crews say they have an idea of what’s cuasing the problem.

“We do not expect this to be the last issue in this commissioning process, but we do expect the rate and significance of challenges to decrease as we progress forward in this process,” said Forrest Nichols, Director of Vessel Maintenance and Engineering.

The Wenatchee’s upgrade is part of Washington State Ferries’ 2040 Long Range Plan, which includes building new hybrid-electric vessels and adding shore charging at key terminals.

Once fully commissioned, the Wenatchee is expected to provide a cleaner, quieter, and more reliable service, contributing to Washington State Ferries’ goal of modernizing its fleet and reducing environmental impact.

