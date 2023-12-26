Local

Magnolia Bridge back open after planned closure

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Magnolia Bridge

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Magnolia Bridge is back open after a planned closure that started on Saturday.

Crews used the closure to repair the sidewalk next to the eastbound lanes.

“There is a temporary detour of 50 feet of sidewalk expected to be in place through Tuesday, 12/26, as we complete all necessary inspections,” said a spokesperson.



©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read