Magnolia Bridge back open after planned closure

The Magnolia Bridge is back open after a planned closure that started on Saturday.

Crews used the closure to repair the sidewalk next to the eastbound lanes.

“There is a temporary detour of 50 feet of sidewalk expected to be in place through Tuesday, 12/26, as we complete all necessary inspections,” said a spokesperson.

— Seattle Department of Transportation (@seattledot) December 23, 2023









