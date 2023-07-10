Madonna announces rescheduling of Climate Pledge Arena shows after hospitalization

Madonna has announced plans to reschedule her remaining shows in North America, which include two shows at the Climate Pledge Arena, according to Madonn’a social media.

The two shows planned for July 18 and 19 at Climate Pledge Arena will be rescheduled after she begins her tour in Europe in October.

Madonna was hospitalized and in the ICU for a bacterial infection after she was found unresponsive on June 24.

The 64-year-old pop star was released from the hospital a week and a half ago.

In a statement released on her Twitter account, Madonna said:

Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!

The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.

Love, M

©2023 Cox Media Group