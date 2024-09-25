Macklemore addresses derogatory remark about America made at benefit concert

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington musician Macklemore has released a statement following the fallout he’s faced for a comment he made at a benefit concert in Seattle.

During the concert, which was billed as a benefit for United Nations Relief Works Agency to help aid Palestinians in the war in Gaza, Macklemore said, “Straight up, say it. I’m not going to stop you. I’m not going to stop you. Uhm, yeah, f**k America,” to which the crowd cheered.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted a lengthy message on his Facebook regarding his actions, saying in part:

“My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely. Sometimes I slip up and get caught in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times.”

Macklemore went on to say he strives to lead with love and that sometimes he “gets lost in what our world has become.”

Macklemore has been outspoken about the war in Gaza, releasing a song earlier this year supporting the protests that took over college campuses.

A good percentage of his message Wednesday centered around his feelings on the war.

“I see dismembered kids in Gaza being pulled out of rubble, murder by U.S. manufactured bombs. I see my own children in their lifeless bodies. I don’t think I’m alone.

You can read his full statement here:

Macklemore is an investor in both the Seattle Kraken and the Seattle Sounders. The sports teams reacted to his comment about America in a joint statement, saying:

“We believe that sports bring people together and unite us. We are aware of Macklemore’s increasingly divisive comments, and they do not reflect the values of our ownership groups, leagues or organizations. We are currently evaluating our collective options on this matter.”

His action also cost him an upcoming gig, performing at the inaugural Neon City Festival in Las Vegas.

“Macklemore will no longer be performing due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to an Instagram post shared by the festival’s organizers on Tuesday.

