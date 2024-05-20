Lynnwood police searching for woman accused of stealing fanny pack with $1,000 in it

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police in Lynnwood are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of stealing a fanny pack with over $1,000 in it.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department, at about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, the woman in the video stole an all-black fanny pack at Bella’s Voice at 4001 198th Street Southwest.

Police say the fanny pack is owned by a 15-year-old Meadowdale High School student who had been saving the money to help their parents buy furniture for a new apartment.

If you have information about this incident, contact Officer Burker at 425-670-5535.

