Lynnwood police search for missing 24-year-old woman

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The missing woman is 24-year-old Wicheng Deng.

Lynnwood Police Department posted the alert on Thursday, August 28.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Lynnwood PD Detective Helm at 425-670-5531.

