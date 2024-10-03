Lynnwood police search for man who groped teen on bus

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police are searching for a man suspected of sexually harassing and groping young women onboard the bus or at bus stops.

On September 23rd, investigators say an 18-year-old woman reported that a man approached her and said that ‘she was cute’.

Two days later on September 25th, the 18-year-old woman told police the same man grabbed her buttocks at a bus stop near 68th and 200th Street.

The woman immediately reported the incident to the Edmonds College Campus. Police say the desk employee that the woman talked to said that she had encountered the same man six years earlier, on a bus between Mukilteo and Lynnwood. She said she was 17 years old at the time, and the suspect stared at her and moved seats to sit near her.

“He was just staring at everybody, you know, like you can tell when a guy is a creep by his eyes and where his eyes go,” said student Lika.

Lika takes the bus often from Edmonds College. She told KIRO 7 she immediately recognized the man from the photo and said she’d seen him in the last two weeks. Lika explained that he would usually sit toward the back of the bus to stay unnoticed.

“I just like sat in front of the bus near to the driver because it’s kind of where the safest is for me or I think it is,” Lika explained.

KIRO 7 spoke with a woman who says she also encountered the suspect a few months back.

“I was really upset that he did it again or something else for somebody else,” Micki said.

Micki explained that she was at the Ash Way Park & Ride when the suspect approached her and complimented her.

“He proceeded to follow me while walking relatively closely and tried to engage in conversation, telling me that I’m very pretty and that he saw me from far away,” Micki said.

Micki said she was stern with him and made it clear she didn’t want to talk.

“He was saying less than savory things that no woman wants to hear and he tried to reach towards my breasts. I immediately deflected him,” she added.

Micki said the suspect laughed and then lunged at her again. She was able to get away but says it’s only a matter of time until he does more.

“In the face of danger, he’s willing to take it up a notch and not take it seriously. So he doesn’t fear the consequence which to me screams that he’ll escalate at some point,” Micki said.

Police say the suspect is approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build, a long beard, grayish blond hair, and was wearing sunglasses and pushing a red bicycle when he approached the woman.

If you have any information please contact detectives at: crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov

