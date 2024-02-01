Lynnwood police respond to report of attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old on Wednesday evening.

According to police, a 15 and 12-year-old were in the South Neighborhood Park area around 5:30 p.m. when a group of juveniles in a car drove up to them. The juveniles then demanded the 12-year-old get into the car before hitting them “several times.”

The 12-year-old was later let go by the juveniles with minor injuries in the Scriber Park area.

Detectives believe this was “an isolated incident and it appears that some involved are known to each other.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sattarov at (425) 670-5633.

