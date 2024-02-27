Lynnwood Police officer honored for saving the life of a choking woman

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood Police officer received an honor from the city’s fire chief for saving a 78 year-old woman from choking.

South County Fire Thad Hovis presented Lynnwood Police officer Christopher VanDomelen with the Chief’s Coin, recognizing the officer’s quick action last January.

The woman was eating at a Chick-Fil-a when she started choking. South County Fire was dispatched to reports that the woman was conscious, but wasn’t able to breathe.

Officer VanDomelen arrived in under five minutes and ahead of the responding crews, just as dispatch received word that the woman was unconscious.

The officer performed the Heimlich, which dislodged the obstruction. When fire crews arrived a minute later, the woman was alert and conscious – she didn’t even require hospitalization.

Officer VanDomelen has been with the Lynnwood Police Department for four years, and was a medic in the special forces for eight years.

“We don’t expect recognition for the job that we do, but it’s still appreciated when it is recognized. I’m happy I was there to offer my assistance and I know South County Fire wouldn’t done exactly what I did in any similar scenario,” said VanDomelen at the presentation.

