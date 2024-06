LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police need the public’s assistance in finding a man who has multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

On Thursday, the man fled from police when they tried to make contact.

Lynnwood police searching for vehicle (Lynnwood Police Department)

Police believe the man is driving a dark-colored Volkwagon or a silver Kia Forte.

Anyone with information or whereabouts are asked to call 911.

