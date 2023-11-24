Lynnwood police investigating after person stabbed in head

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynwood Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the head Friday morning.

Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said officers were sent to an apartment complex at 176th Street Southwest for two people fighting.

According to police to a social media post on “X”, police dispatch said one person was bleeding. Officers found out a knife was involved and one person was stabbed in the head.

Officers breached the door and tried to find the person.

Containment was set up and K-9s were called in to track the person.

Police believe the two people know each other and that the public is not in danger.

LPD is continuing to investigate.

