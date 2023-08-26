Lynnwood police host first ever gun buyback event

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police took their turn Saturday to host a gun buyback event.

The event was open to the whole county.

People could come into the event, turn over their unwanted firearms, and leave with a gift card for their efforts.

“We think it’s a great idea, it’s a secure place where people can drop off unwanted firearms that they aren’t using, or don’t have a secure place for storage,” said Lynnwood Police Spokesperson, Maren Mckay.

This is the first time the city hosted this type of event.

Police will officially check the guns now that the event is over. Then they will get destroyed.





