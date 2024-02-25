Local

Lynnwood police arrest 8 in shoplifting emphasis

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Suspects

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police arrested multiple people during a recent shoplifting emphasis.

“On February 21, 2024, we conducted an emphasis operation at Fred Meyer,” said a spokesperson.

Merchandise

Eight people were arrested during the operation. One person had an outstanding warrant and another had just been released from juvenile detention that same morning.

Officers say they plan to do similar operations in the future with other local businesses.

