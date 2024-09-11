Lynnwood High School put in lockdown, student arrested for ‘road rage involving firearm’

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old student was arrested Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Lynnwood High School.

Deputies say they were called to the area around 7:30 in the morning for a road rage incident involving a gun.

The school was put into lockdown while the incident was investigated.

Deputies say they found what appear to be parts of an assault rifle on the floor of the girl’s car.

Her car and backpack have been impounded as evidence.

Deputies say there is no remaining danger to students and staff.





©2024 Cox Media Group