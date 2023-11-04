Lynnwood City Council candidates voice their plans to address the drug crisis

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood City Council candidates are laying out their proposals for your vote.

Six candidates vying for just three spots. We spoke to constituents who say one of their top priorities is the drug crisis. So we asked the candidates how they plan to address it.

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 4

Nick Coelho is running for Lynnwood City Council Position 4.

“I’d want to make sure that we’re setting a clear line in the sand of what is acceptable so people can feel safe in their parks, in their city, on their infrastructure, and just around town in general,” said Coelho.

He’s running against incumbent Jim Smith.

“What we need to do is start by getting people who are on the street, off the street, and into housing immediately. That’s the first step in order to be able to make Lynnwood a safer place like it used to be,” said Smith.

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 5

Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby is running for re-election for Position 5.

“If you are not healthy, how are you going to buy a home? Or how are you going to be able to work? The city of Lynnwood is so diverse and we have to acknowledge that,” said Altamirano-Crosby.

She’s running against Robbery Leutwyler.

“Medical care needs to be accessible to all residents, and it needs to be accessible early on, rather than after individuals have already gone into some kind of, you know, significant crisis in their life. And so that requires us to step up our funding and our prioritization as a city and working with Snohomish County,” said Leutwyler.

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 7

District 7′s Derek Hanusch was also asked to address the drug crisis.

“The thing is, Lynnwood is either going to be a trash city, or we are going to get volunteers and homeless people to pick up trash. Those are kind of the two options we have. And so that’s my proposal,” said Hanusch.

As was David Parshall.

“For people that are willing to seek help, whether it be drug addiction, or mental health issues, we need to have the resources that those people need to get help. Because we want people to seek help and have it when they’re seeking it,” said Parshall.

