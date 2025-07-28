Lummi Nation police officer shot multiple times, search underway for suspect

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for someone who shot a Lummi Nation Police Officer multiple times during a traffic stop.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on North Red River Road.

The department says the 37-year-old officer saw a car drive off the road and into a ditch.

When the officer went to check on the person inside, deputies say the driver shot at the officer, hitting them several times before running off.

The officer was rushed into emergency surgery.

“Today, we faced a horrific incident that has deeply affected our community,” stated Whatcom County Sheriff Donnell “Tank” Tanksley. “A brave Lummi Nation Police Officer was shot while performing their duty to protect and serve. The officer received immediate medical attention and we hope for their full recovery.”

There’s a search underway for the driver.

