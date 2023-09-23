Lummi Nation declares state of emergency after uptick in fentanyl overdoses

The Lummi Nation declared a state of emergency on Friday due to the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

“We want to let our general council know that we declared a state of emergency yesterday in response to the fentanyl crisis in the recent concerns that we have seen across our nation here at Lummi,” said Lummi Nation Chairman Tony Hillaire in a Facebook post.

The Lummi Nation says there have been three recent fentanyl overdose deaths that are suspected to be caused by a recent change in supply.

In response, officials are implementing new measures in hopes of slowing overdose rates.

This includes establishing public safety zones where law enforcement will search passing vehicles to try and stop the flow of drugs onto the reservation.

Officials also took steps to evict the residents at 2508 McKenzie Road on Friday who have been a problem for quite some time, according to neighbors.

“It’s just hard to see it slapped in all of our faces, the drug abuse, especially lately the children and the moms’ being over there,” said a neighbor in another social media post.

Chairman Hillaire says that he understands the new security measures might cause frustration among residents, but he is asking people to be patient.

“Please bear with us my dear people and have understand in your hearts of why these action steps are taking place”, said Hillaire. “We know that it will come with some frustrations but at the end of the day, our hearts are with the people who are out there amidst the very deadly drugs.





