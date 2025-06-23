Lummi Island Ferry fares increase in August

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — It’s getting more expensive to ride the Lummi Island Ferry.

It’s the only access to the mainland for most people.

Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu signed an Executive Order that will raise ticket prices starting August 23.

According to a news release from the county, the increase is necessary because of rising costs for labor, fuel, and repairs.

The county also pointed to reduced revenue from other funds to subsidize the ferry.

County codes require fares to cover 55% of ferry costs, and right now, it’s losing money.

“I want to be clear that this is only the first step in a series of steps that we are taking to stabilize the entire ferry system with respect to both operating and capital needs,” Executive Sidhu said in a message to the Whatcom County Ferry Advisory Board. “We are exploring electronic ticketing to open opportunities for summer surcharges, amendments to legislation to expand revenue options, and other solutions to ensure the long-term health of the ferry system, including construction of a new vessel.”

New rates

Pedestrian or passenger: increasing to $10 from $8

Bicycle with rider: increasing to $13 from $8

Motorcycle with rider: increasing to $14 from $9

Driver with vehicle under 11,000 pounds: increasing to $24 from $14

Driver with vehicle between 11,001 and 20,000 pounds: increasing to $71 from $33



Schoolchildren ride free

Lummi tribal members on foot or in a non-commercial vehicle with ID ride free

For additional rate changes, click here and scroll to Exhibit A.

