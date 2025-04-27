Low vaccination rates could cause measles endemic, experts warn

Health experts warn if kids don’t get their measles shots, we may start to see millions of cases across the country.

That’s according to a new Stanford-led study.

Falling vaccination rates could cause an endemic in 25 years, experts said, which means the virus would spread quickly – putting millions of lives in danger.

“I believe vaccines save lives, and any child who dies from a vaccine preventable disease is a tragedy,” said Food and Drug Administration commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary.

Tennessee health officials confirmed a measles outbreak on Thursday, The Associated Press reports, bringing the number of U.S. states with outbreaks to 10.

The AP’s Devi Shastri said just a week ago, the U.S. was up to 800 cases of measles nationwide. Texas has more than 600 known cases with the outbreak in the western part of the state approaches the three-month mark.

Two unvaccinated elementary school-aged children died from measles-related illnesses in the epicenter in West Texas, The AP reports, and an adult in New Mexico who was not vaccinated died of a measles-related illness.

According to The AP, other states with active outbreaks — defined as three or more cases — include Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Mexico. The U.S. has more than doubled the number of measles cases it saw in all of 2024, Shastri said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children get their first dose of the measles vaccine when they’re 12- to 15-months old. Then they should get the second between ages four and six.

That gives an estimated 97 percent immunity from the disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

