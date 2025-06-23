Look familiar? Redmond police say he choked someone, pepper-sprayed a child

REDMOND, Wash. — We’re getting a first look at a man accused of choking someone and pepper-spraying a child at a music festival.

DOES ANYONE RECOGNIZE THIS MAN? Redmond Police is seeking public's help identifying an assault suspect.



On Saturday, June 14, around p.m., Redmond Police responded to an assault at the CHIME Music Festival in Downtown Park.



The incident began in the men’s restroom when the… pic.twitter.com/qZ172wRbhP — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) June 23, 2025

The Redmond Police Department shared photos of the suspect on Monday. They’re pixelated and a little blurry, but officers hope someone might recognize him.

They’ve been trying to find him since June 14.

Police say it all started in the men’s restroom at the Downtown Park – when the man wrapped his arm around someone’s neck, choking him and spraying him with the pepper spray.

The man then, according to the department, sprayed two more people – including a little girl – before running off.

Detectives are looking for video of the attack that might help identify the man.

Police say he’s an Asian man between 40 and 50 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans and possibly gloves.

The man was last seen running south towards Coastline Burgers.

Anyone with information that might help is asked to contact Detective Corporal Hood at bhood@redmond.gov.

