Look familiar? Mill Creek police say this person is stealing packages

The Mill Creek Police Department says someone’s stealing packages off front porches.

It’s been happening in the area of Dumas Road and Main Street.

The department shared photos, hoping someone might recognize the person.

The photos are from a victim’s Ring doorbell camera. Police say the homeowner shared it on a neighborhood social media feed and someone recognized him from other incidents.

If the person looks familiar or if you have additional video that may help with this investigation, contact Detective McClain at jake.mcclain@millcreekwa.gov

