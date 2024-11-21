Lockdown averted: Former student arrested after making school threats in Cashmere

CASHMERE, Wash. — A former student of Cashmere High School is under arrest after a school resource officer was notified that threats were made to the school.

On Wednesday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office notified the public of this threat to the school.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Cashmere School Resource Officer got information that the former student made threats of violence to the Cashmere School District.

CCSO said that since making such threats is considered a felony, the sheriff’s office responded right away and arrested the suspect.

The arrest happened off-campus and before the start of the school day, which helped prevent a school lockdown.

CCSO said the suspect was not an attending student after being charged with a sex offense in 2023.





