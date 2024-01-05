Local students volunteer with athletes at White Center Food Bank

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Students participated in the ‘back to action campaign,’ as they volunteered at nearby food banks Thursday.

The White Center Food Bank is currently moving locations so students with Evergreen High School are stepping in to help meet the community’s needs.

They were joined by local sports legends including former MLB player Bookie Gates, and former Seahawks Doug Baldwin!

“There’s a number of initiatives within our community that need volunteer support,” said former Seahawks player Doug Baldwin Jr. “And so getting folks to be aware of that and then motivate them to join the effort to be a volunteer in support of these initiatives- it makes sense.”

Baldwin even inspired student-athletes from Lindbergh High School to join in, and they spent the day volunteering at the Salvation Army.

©2024 Cox Media Group