Local reaction to assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump

After the attempted assassination of former President Trump, X, formerly known as Twitter, lit up with reactions from political leaders across the state. Here is what they are saying:
Violence has no place in politics, ever. I hope whoever perpetrated today’s attack is held to account. Our thoughts are with all who attended the former president’s event, and I join the many others who are expressing gratitude for the Secret Service and first responders.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 13, 2024
Violence is never acceptable, I don’t care what your political beliefs are. We use our voices and our votes in a democracy—violence has no place in America. https://t.co/IrvcowXysT— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 13, 2024
There is no place for political violence in America. None.⁰⁰I’m glad former President Trump is safe. My prayers are with everyone at the rally, and their families, who have been impacted by this violence. (1/2)— Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) July 14, 2024
I am thankful for the quick response from law enforcement & first responders in Butler, PA today & hope for the quick recovery of former President Trump & others injured.— Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) July 13, 2024
Political violence - & violence in all its forms - has no place in our communities.
I am concerned to hear reports of violence at former President Trump's rally today. I hope he is okay. I am thinking of...Posted by Rick Larsen on Saturday, July 13, 2024
I am praying for the safety and health of former President Trump and everyone else in Butler, and I hope the perpetrator...Posted by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on Saturday, July 13, 2024
Today’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump is appalling and has no place in American politics. I am grateful...Posted by Dan Newhouse for Congress on Saturday, July 13, 2024
Political violence has absolutely no place in the United States of America. My prayers are with President Trump, his family, and everyone at today’s event.— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) July 13, 2024
The United States is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is completely unacceptable and I am horrified by the events in Pennsylvania today.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 14, 2024
Praying for all those who are injured and their families.
I am horrified by the news coming out of Pennsylvania today. There is no place in this country or anywhere else for political violence. I am praying for the victims and their families, and I am deeply grateful for the swift action of the Secret Service and local law enforcement.— Rep. Kim Schrier, M.D. (@RepKimSchrier) July 14, 2024
Political violence is inexcusable. It must always be condemned in the strongest possible terms whenever it happens or is threatened.— Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) July 13, 2024
My thoughts are with the former President, his family, and his staff.
Political violence is never acceptable. A disturbing incident like this has no place in our democracy - no matter what your political beliefs are. https://t.co/idA3lvHx9f— Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (@RepStricklandWA) July 14, 2024
Statements from candidates running for Governor:
I condemn this act of violence against former President Donald Trump in the strongest possible terms. As a nation we must come together.— Bob Ferguson (@BobFergusonAG) July 13, 2024
There is strength in unity and faith, and we, the citizens of Washington State, will demonstrate to the nation our strength when we make history this August 6th and November 5th. pic.twitter.com/DCr6xzt3AR— Semi Bird For Governor Of Washington (@bird4governor) July 14, 2024
Praying for President Trump, all in attendance, and for our country.— Dave Reichert For Governor (@reichert4gov) July 13, 2024
