Local reaction to assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump

By Steve Aguilar, KIRO 7 News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

After the attempted assassination of former President Trump, X, formerly known as Twitter, lit up with reactions from political leaders across the state. Here is what they are saying:

I am concerned to hear reports of violence at former President Trump's rally today. I hope he is okay. I am thinking of...

Posted by Rick Larsen on Saturday, July 13, 2024

I am praying for the safety and health of former President Trump and everyone else in Butler, and I hope the perpetrator...

Posted by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on Saturday, July 13, 2024

Today’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump is appalling and has no place in American politics. I am grateful...

Posted by Dan Newhouse for Congress on Saturday, July 13, 2024

Statements from candidates running for Governor:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

