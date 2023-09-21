Local pilot, BYU fan spells out ‘BEAT KANSAS’ with flight path over San Juans

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — This weekend’s college football showdown between Brigham Young University and Kansas may not be of much interest to most people in the Puget Sound region, but it’s definitely important to one local pilot.

That was seen firsthand when the flight path of a small plane registered out of Bellingham spelled out “BEAT KANSAS” alongside the BYU logo, flying over the San Juan Islands before returning to Bellingham International Airport on Thursday.

BYU plays Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m.





