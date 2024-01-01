Local Lyft drivers report issues getting tips, ride assignments on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve can often be the most lucrative nights of the year for rideshares, but last night, some drivers in the Seattle area reported issues getting ride assignments, and even tips.

This is believed to be the fault of some sort of outage within Lyft’s system. In a statement to KIRO 7, a Lyft spokesperson clarified that they were “aware of an issue impacting some drivers,” and confirmed that the problems were still persisting on Monday.

“Our team has been working quickly to resolve it as soon as possible so that drivers see and receive their correct earnings,” they added.

This is a developing story -- we will update it when more information becomes available

